Golden Knights fall to Colgate in ECAC action

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was men’s ECAC hockey action from Cheel Arena in Postdam Thursday as the Clarkson Golden Knights hosted the Colgate Red Raiders.
The Golden Knights were seeing their first action since January 24, playing host to Colgate in a two-game weekend series.
The Golden Knights were looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 5 against the Red Raiders, a team they’ve beaten twice and tied once in four games this season.
Colgate scores the only goal of the first period at the end of a Clarkson power play. Ethan Manderville comes out of the penalty box and beats Ethan Haider on the breakaway. It was 1-0 Colgate after one period.
In the second period, Colgate was looking to expand on their lead but Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider comes up with one of his 17 saves on the night.
In the third period, the Golden Knights were looking to knot the score but Josh Dunne’s blast is stopped by Red Raiders goalie Carter Gylander, one of his 21 saves on the night
Later in the third, the Red Raiders expand on their lead. Josh McKechney finds the mark off the rebound in front for a power play goal, increasing the Colgate lead to 2-0.
Tempers flare late in the third. Dunne is stopped on the doorstep and some pushing and shoving ensues, with Dunne, Conner McCarthy and Colgate’s Griffin Lunn going to the penalty box.
Colgate goes on to beat Clarkson 2-0, ending the Golden Knights’ four-game unbeaten streak
“I didn’t like our last 10 minutes at all,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “I thought we didn’t handle the adversity great and you know, bad penalty to put us down there with four minutes left, just a lot of things to not like in the last little bit of the game. Like I said, I liked our team for 50 minutes. I didn’t like our, well, we didn’t get anywhere near the scoring areas in the third. They did a good job of protecting that, you know, it wasn’t the way we wanted to end the game.”
These same two teams meet again on Saturday in Hamilton with the opening faceoff set for 4 p.m.
