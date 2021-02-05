Judge: state can’t put 10 p.m. curfew on western NY bars and restaurants

WESTERN NEW YORK (WWNY) - A judge says the state can’t make bars and restaurants in western New York close at 10 p.m.
Governor Cuomo placed the curfew on bars and restaurants all across New York state, claiming it would curb the spread of COVID-19.
But a group of 90 businesses in Erie and Monroe counties wanted proof and sued the state.
In court Friday, the judged ruled in favor of the western New York establishments and the curfew is lifted immediately. Attorneys representing the businesses tell 7 News this could change the way judges see the rule statewide.
Attorney Corey Hogan says this case proves there isn’t enough scientific evidence to support the governor’s restrictions and other judges could see that, too.
