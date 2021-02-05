Judith A. Holmes (Price Chopper Judy), 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Judith A. Holmes (Price Chopper Judy), age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on February 3, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the funeral. Mrs. Holmes passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
Judith is survived by, Husband Richard Holmes of Ogdensburg, two daughters; Michelle Morrow and her husband Yantze of Ogdensburg, NY and Sherrie Lawton of Ogdensburg, NY, a brother; Fred Richardson and his wife Cathy, of Tupper Lake, NY, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents; Allen and Margaret Richardson, a daughter; Sharon, and two grandchildren.
Judith was born on April 26, 1944, in Lisbon, NY, the daughter of Allen and Margaret (Hardy) Richardson. She attended Lisbon Central School where she graduated in 1962 She first went to work for Newell’s Manufacturing from 1978 to 2003 then worked for Ogdensburg City School district at Kennedy School where she worked in the cafeteria from 2006-2010 she then went to work for Price Chopper, Ogdensburg where she worked for the last 11 years.
Judith enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and Price Chopper family and customers.
