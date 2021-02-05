Judith A. Holmes (Price Chopper Judy), 76, of Ogdensburg

Judith was born on April 26, 1944, in Lisbon, NY, the daughter of Allen and Margaret (Hardy) Richardson. She attended Lisbon Central School where she graduated in 1962 She first went to work for Newell’s Manufacturing from 1978 to 2003 then worked for Ogdensburg City School district at Kennedy School where she worked in the cafeteria from 2006-2010 she then went to work for Price Chopper, Ogdensburg where she worked for the last 11 years.