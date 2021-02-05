Lake effect snow expected farther north than usual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A lake effect snowstorm is expected to start Friday evening and last through Saturday night.
But it’s not expected to hit the usual areas.
For the rest of the day, there’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Some places can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow.
That ends at 7 p.m., the same time a lake effect snow warning kicks in for Jefferson and Lewis counties and southwestern St. Lawrence County.
Usually, the bulk of lake effect snow falls on the Tug Hill. This time it will hit farther north, including the northern parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Some places could get a foot or more of snow by the time it’s over. It’s also expected be windy, so we can expect blowing and drifting snow to create hazardous driving conditions.
The warnings are scheduled to end at 10 p.m. Saturday for St. Lawrence County and at 1 a.m. Sunday for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
