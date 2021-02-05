Lewis County issues travel advisory

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A travel advisory has been posted in Lewis County.
The sheriff’s office says it’s due to snow-covered and slippery roads.
The advisory went into effect around 9:45 a.m. Friday.
There’s a winter weather advisory for that county until 7 p.m. From 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall during the day.
There’s a winter storm watch for the county from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Sunday as a lake effect system is expected to hit parts of the north country.
