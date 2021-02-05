2 men accused of sexually abusing children in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested 2 men Friday for having sexual contact with children in separate incidents.
In the first case, 30 year old Thomas Roy of Glenfield was charged with first- and second-degree sexual abuse as well as endangering the welfare of a child.
Officials allege Roy had forcible sexual contact with a child in the town of Martinsburg between February 2020 and this January.
Roy was arraigned in county court, released on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.
In the second case, the sheriff’s office arrested 21 year old Ryan Watson of Marcy.
He’s charged with first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual contact with a child in the town of Leyden in January 2017.
Watson was arraigned in county court, where bail was set at $5,000. He was released to the custody of the state Department of Corrections.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.
