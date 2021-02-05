Saturday’s COVID vaccination appointments at JCC are postponed due to weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County has postponed Saturday’s appointments at its mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Jefferson Community College.
Officials said the postponement is due to the anticipated lake effect snow storm.
If you had an appointment on Saturday, you’re asked to report to the vaccination site on Tuesday at the same time you were scheduled for the weekend.
The county plans to personally notify everyone who’s affected.
If for some reason you’re not contacted, report to the site Tuesday at the hour your Saturday appointment was scheduled.
