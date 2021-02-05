Stefanik votes against stripping fellow Republican of committee assignments

“I strongly condemn the previous comments made by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and I remain steadfast in condemning conspiracy theories of any kind. That is why I am on the record voting to unequivocally condemn QAnon. I do not support the inexcusable statements made by Representative Greene prior to her taking office; however, it is the will of the people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to elect her. It is not the right of House Democrats to unilaterally overturn the people of Georgia’s decision, as Speaker Pelosi has done by removing Representative Greene from any and all committee assignments, even after Representative Greene apologized. The hypocrisy of this partisan power grab is evidenced by the Democrats’ refusal to use this standard against Members of their own party who have made horrific statements, such as Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota who has a well-known record of Anti-Semitic comments during her time in Congress. As leaders, we must unequivocally condemn dangerous rhetoric when we see it, no matter who or what political party it comes from.” – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik