Stefanik votes against stripping fellow Republican of committee assignments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The House of Representatives voted 230-199 Thursday night to strip Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of her committee assignments, effectively limiting Greene’s ability to have influence in congress.
The vote was almost completely on party lines, with only 11 Republicans joining Democrats in moving against Greene, who has backed a variety of wild, untrue conspiracy theories, including doubts about 9/11 and school shootings, and support for executing prominent Democratic politicians.
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik was among the 199 Republicans who voted against stripping Greene of her committee assignments.
In a statement, Stefanik said that while she strongly condemns conspiracy theories and Greene’s remarks, “it is the will of the people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to elect her.
“It is not the right of House Democrats to unilaterally overturn the people of Georgia’s decision, as Speaker Pelosi has done by removing Representative Greene from any and all committee assignments, even after Representative Greene apologized.”
Greene took to the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday before the vote. She walked back some of her previous comments, saying that both the September 11 attacks and school shootings were “absolutely” real.
She did not apologize, however, saying her comments were “words of the past” which “do not represent me.”
Stefanik called the Democrats’ decision to strip Greene of her committee assignments a “partisan power grab,” and said they were hypocrites for their “refusal to use this standard against Members of their own party who have made horrific statements, such as Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota who has a well-known record of Anti-Semitic comments during her time in Congress.”
While Republicans and Democrats have punished their own by removing them from committees, Thursday night marked the first time in modern times that the majority has moved to do so to a lawmaker in the other party, the New York Times reported.
Stefanik’s full statement
“I strongly condemn the previous comments made by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and I remain steadfast in condemning conspiracy theories of any kind. That is why I am on the record voting to unequivocally condemn QAnon. I do not support the inexcusable statements made by Representative Greene prior to her taking office; however, it is the will of the people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to elect her. It is not the right of House Democrats to unilaterally overturn the people of Georgia’s decision, as Speaker Pelosi has done by removing Representative Greene from any and all committee assignments, even after Representative Greene apologized. The hypocrisy of this partisan power grab is evidenced by the Democrats’ refusal to use this standard against Members of their own party who have made horrific statements, such as Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota who has a well-known record of Anti-Semitic comments during her time in Congress. As leaders, we must unequivocally condemn dangerous rhetoric when we see it, no matter who or what political party it comes from.” – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
