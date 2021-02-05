Thomas G. “Tom” Manning, 93, of Russell

Tom enjoyed woodworking, building birdhouses and planters for family members and many friends. You will find Tom’s gifts throughout the area on the front porches of many homes. He also enjoyed camping in South Colton, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle and canoeing at High Falls. On one particular canoeing trip, Tom decided he was going to cast his line. He paddled over to an area where he thought he would find some trout, and when he turned to cast his line, he tumbled over the side of the canoe well over his head in water. Once he was able to pull himself out of the water, he found that he was right, there were fish and he had caught himself a 6-inch trout. Tom was also a man who liked a “good deal”. He convinced his son-in-law to purchase a snowmobile right out of a snowbank, knowing that it needed a little work and promising that he could do it. By the time Tom was finished, the snowmobile was in pieces in a bushel basket and his son-in-law wondered whether it would ever be driven.