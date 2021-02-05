Thomas G. “Tom” Manning, 93, of Russell

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas G. “Tom” Manning, 93, of Boyd Pond Road, Russell died peacefully at his home while under the loving care of his family.
Tom is survived by his three children – Valerie & Douglas Beachard of Russell, NY; Douglas & Vicki Manning of Hermon, NY; Timothy & Tracy Manning of Apalachin, NY. He was a grandfather to 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 8 great, great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Lowena Bristol of Canton, NY; and a foster daughter, Linda Devore and her family.
Tom was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Geraldine “Gerry” Manning. He is also predeceased by an older brother, Sidney “Sai” Manning and sister, Muriel Whitmarsh.
Tom was born September 29, 1927 in Arlington Heights, MA, a son of the late Arthur and Mabel “Dorothy” (Andrews) Manning and was a 1945 graduate of Knox Memorial.
He married the love of his life, Geraldine “Gerry” Mae Pike, with whom he would build his life and family around on June 18, 1949 on the front porch of her parent’s home with Rev. George Pilbeam as celebrant. They enjoyed 67 years together building a loving family and creating many fond memories.
Tom worked at J & L Steel as a welder from 1952-1979. He had also worked for Clifton Mines and for the Town of Russell Highway Department.
Tom enjoyed woodworking, building birdhouses and planters for family members and many friends. You will find Tom’s gifts throughout the area on the front porches of many homes. He also enjoyed camping in South Colton, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle and canoeing at High Falls. On one particular canoeing trip, Tom decided he was going to cast his line. He paddled over to an area where he thought he would find some trout, and when he turned to cast his line, he tumbled over the side of the canoe well over his head in water. Once he was able to pull himself out of the water, he found that he was right, there were fish and he had caught himself a 6-inch trout. Tom was also a man who liked a “good deal”. He convinced his son-in-law to purchase a snowmobile right out of a snowbank, knowing that it needed a little work and promising that he could do it. By the time Tom was finished, the snowmobile was in pieces in a bushel basket and his son-in-law wondered whether it would ever be driven.
Tom became known as the “skinner”. There may be many of you who remember wheeling and dealing with Tom, whether it was cars, cows or some other item he couldn’t live without. In the majority of cases, you more than likely came out on the short end of the deal, and walked away feeling “skinned”.
He enjoyed tinkering and even fabricated his own wood oil combination furnace. His idea was formally recognized by J & L for his cost savings initiative.
Tom was a member of Russell United Methodist Church and held a trustee position. He was also a member of the Russell Fire Department, Kelly Memorial Hunt Club, and served on the Russell Town Council.
Calling hours will be held 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, including the requirement to wear a mask.
His funeral service will be held privately for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the South Russell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Russell United Methodist Church or to Russell Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.