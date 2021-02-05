Tri-county region sees 3 new COVID deaths, 121 new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new COVID-19 deaths and another 121 positive cases were reported Friday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced 2 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths is now 63.
There were 47 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,718 positive cases.
Twenty-seven people are hospitalized; 375 people are in mandatory isolation and 920 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 4,252 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Friday that another person has died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 71.
Officials also said 54 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,054 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 555 cases are active and 32 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 4,428 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 20 new cases Friday. The county has had a total of 1,580 cases to date
Since the pandemic began, 24 people have died from the coronavirus.
The county Public Health Agency said Friday that 15 people are hospitalized and 132 are in isolation.
Another 395 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,424 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
