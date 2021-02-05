Village of Heuvelton receives state historic preservation award

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleven projects helped preserve New York state history. One of them getting recognition is in Heuvelton.
In 2019, work on a water tank and sewer project turned up several gravesites from the 1800s. Part of the site had once been a cemetery.
Governor Cuomo says, through careful research and coordination among agencies, the village successfully and sensitively navigated the challenges of excavating the human remains for study and re-interment.
On Thursday, he announced that project is one of the 2020 winners of a state historic preservation award.
“At the time, it was something that was very startling indeed. But as we moved through the process, it really became quite special. I’m very grateful for the recognition. I think it’s something that really is quite an honor for all of those who were involved in the process,” said Mayor Barbara Lashua.
She said says the 6 sets of remains that were exhumed are now at St. Lawrence University. The plan is to reinter them at Hillcrest Cemetery in the village.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.