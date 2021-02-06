COVID-19 pandemic helps reshape Give NNY campaign: Now bigger than ever

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first time Up Coalition of Lewis County is joining Give NNY.
The Coalition has made it their mission to reduce substance abuse among Lewis County kids.
“We’re just expecting to build our relationships with the community and with these agencies that are so integral and important in our entire region,” said Cassie Forbus, Coalition Coordinator.
They’re just one of 61 non-profits across Lewis, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence Counties taking part in Give NNY.
Campaign Co-founder Jennifer Hodge says that’s a record.
“The folks that are participating don’t mind giving up some time once a week to talk about, okay how can we educate communities? Or, how are we going to make this successful in our area?” said Hodge.
Give NNY is a month-long campaign bringing awareness and funding to north country nonprofits.
Hodge says she hopes people learn from it too.
“Being philanthropic, it’s good for your soul. Not only for your soul, but for the community. And, it’s important that people learn to give back,” said Hodge.
The final day of Give NNY typically falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
But COVID-19 cancelled that plan in 2020.
Hodge says that’s given them a chance to re-imagine the campaign, now ending March 15th, on what Hodge calls 315 Day.
“315 Day signifies, we’re bringing it home, we’re bringing it local. And all the money raised stays local,” said Hodge.
Northern New York Community Foundation has agreed to match donations up to $10,000. Officials there have a few hopes for Give NNY.
“We really want to inspire philanthropy, build awareness for the good works that folks are doing across the community. And foster collaboration in the non-profit community as well,” said Kraig Everard, NNYCF Director of Stewardship and Programs.
Give NNY starts February 15th.
Events tied to the campaign will be announced on their Facebook page. They lead up to an all-day Tunes 92.5 radio broadcast on 315 Day.
