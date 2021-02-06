Friday Sports: St. Lawrence Women hit the ice after brief break

HAMDEN, C.T. (WWNY) - The Skating Saints of St. Lawrence saw their 1st action since January 24th, opening a weekend series with Quinnipiac in Hamden, Connecticut Friday.
The 1st period was a battle of the goalies as Nick Trela has his shot stopped by Bobcats goalie Keith Petruzelli. It was one of his 10 saves in the opening period.
Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist was equally impressive also with 10 saves in the 1st period.
In the 2nd period, Quinnipiac strikes first when Logan Britt’s shot trickles by Zetterquist. Score: 1-0 Bobcats. A little over 2 minutes later, Michael Lombardi dents the back of the net. 2-0 Quinnipiac. Just over 3 minutes later, Matthew Fawcett gets the redirect in front to make it 3-0 Quinnipiac after 2 periods.
In the 3rd period, the Saints get to within 2 when Greg LaPointe sticks in the rebound from the tough angle, but St. Lawrence falls to Quinnipiac 4-1.
In Women’s non-conference hockey from Hamilton, 5th ranked Colgate hosting 8th ranked Clarkson.
There was just one goal in the first period. Off the giveaway, Kaitlyn O’Donohoe lights the lamp to put the Lady Red Raiders on top 1-0 after 1.
In the 2nd period, Colgate expands on it’s lead when Nemo Neubauerova splits the pipes, increasing the Lady Red Raiders lead to 2-0.
But Clarkson answers a little over a minute later when Caitrin Lonergan scores off the Colgate giveaway, her 11th of the season. Score: 2-1 Colgate.
In the 3rd period the score was 3-1 Colgate when Morgan Helgeson takes the feed from Elizabeth Giguere and connects, cutting the Colgate lead to 3-2.
Colgate would add an empty net goal from Sammy Smigliani and go on to beat Clarkson 4-2.
