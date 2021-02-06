Friday Sports: St. Lawrence Women hit the ice after brief break

In the 2nd period, Quinnipiac strikes first when Logan Britt’s shot trickles by Zetterquist. Score: 1-0 Bobcats. A little over 2 minutes later, Michael Lombardi dents the back of the net. 2-0 Quinnipiac. Just over 3 minutes later, Matthew Fawcett gets the redirect in front to make it 3-0 Quinnipiac after 2 periods.