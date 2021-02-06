Hop Dogs! A new restaurant comes to Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hot dog! A new eatery is setting up shop on Shady Ave in Lowville and will offer a familiar brand of beer.
That’s right! Hop Dogs is going to be selling fancy franks and Skewed Brewing booze.
The owner, Ryan Chaif, also owned Skewed and says he was devastated when it had to close abruptly with the shutdown of Salmon Run Mall.
“It all happened all of a sudden. Within 48 hours we had to shut down because of COVID,” said Chaif.
But the beer lives on.
Chaif started using a building on Trinity Ave as a production facility and then:
“This spot became available in Lowville and we thought ‘let’s put a tap room but under a different brand, and do some hotdogs and beer!’” said Chaif.
The eatery can’t open quite yet, as Chaif has been waiting on its liquor license since October.
“They’ve been backlogged, a lot of their stuff can’t be done remotely,” said Chaif.
But there is still a way to get a taste of the place. While the restaurant waits to get it’s liquor license, it’ll be hosting pop-up events, the first of which Is Saturday, February 6th from 11:30 AM -9 PM.
“We thought we’d do a pop up every once in a while where we have beer to go and food so you can have a hotdog and some tater tots and beer to go,” said Chaif.
In downtown Lowville, its something old, something new, something to eat and something to brew.
“Come get a quick bite to eat and a local beer!” said Chaif.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.