John B. Thackston, 72, of Watertown

In 1954, his parents along with other parents with handicapped children formed a group that ultimately evolved into the creation of the Association for Retarded Children. The ARC flourished into the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center and is now the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence. John lived his adult life in one of the JRC:s Intermediate Care homes and spent a great deal of time with family during those years with many weekends at home and day trips to his brothers’ house where family, friends and relatives would gather.