Lake effect ends tonight, more snow on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lake effect snow showers will die down by midnight or just after tonight.
A disturbance will move through on Sunday which will bring more into the forecast. We will see a widespread one to three inches from this with some isolated higher amounts.
Snow will remain in the forecast all week as we see several different chances for lake effect and other disturbances.
Highs this week will stay in the 20s with lows in the single digits to lower teens.
