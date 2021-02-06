103 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in region Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths Saturday. Those totals climb to 4,753 and 65 respectively.
However, there is some good news. Saturday’s recoveries far outpaced the day’s positive cases as 114 people beat the virus.
Currently, 322 cases are active and 4,366 have recovered.
29 are being hospitalized.
There are currently 293 in mandatory isolation with another 849 in mandatory quarantine. An additional 174 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 172 of those were domestic travelers, 2 travelled internationally.
53,950 tests have been administered in Jefferson County so far. 48,197 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County reports 4 new cases Saturday. There have been 1,584 confirmed cases so far.
124 cases are currently active, 1,436 have recovered and 24 have died due to the virus.
There are no new hospitalizations, but 15 people remain in the hospital battling the virus.
Currently, there are 124 in isolation and 392 in quarantine.
27,343 tests have been administered in the count so far, 25,759 have come back negative.
There were 64 new cases in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total cases to 5,118.
There are currently 31 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
