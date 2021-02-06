Sr. Mary Elizabeth Washburn, 84, of Watertown

Sr. Mary Elizabeth, born Joan C. Washburn, was born October 26, 1936 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to John F. and Elsie (Leahy) Washburn. After graduating from high school in Holyoke, MA, she joined the US Air Force and was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After her honorable discharge, she attended the Holyoke Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a RN in 1961. She then worked as a staff nurse at the hospital.