Vicious winds and whiteout conditions cause accidents throughout the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday was a nonstop day for police officers, tow truck companies and first responders as call after call came in of vehicles going off the roadways.
At one point in the afternoon, New York State Police had to completely shut down Interstate 781, also known as the Paul Cerjan Memorial Highway, because there were so many vehicles off the road.
It was hard to see through the whiteout conditions, but on I-781 there were three cars off the road in the same place at the same time. One rolled over to the right, and two skittered off to the left.
Some folks got lucky. One man we saw slid off the road but was able to drive himself back out.
And others weren’t so lucky, getting towed out of the ditch.
In Philadelphia, a tractor trailer was precariously perched off the side of the road, just waiting for help.
These instances are just a small fraction of the accidents being called in all across the north country Saturday.
Part of the trouble was the vicious winds whipping the snow around making for little to no visibility.
Police said they feared pile-ups throughout the day because of it.
