Christopher Plummer - Three Great Performances

I have a confession: I have never liked The Sound of Music, it was just too saccharine and overlong for me. I couldn’t understand how such a Hollywood, glossy, harmless movie-despite having Nazi’s as villains – could be so popular and critically acclaimed during one of our nation’s most tumultuous decades. Recently I watched most of the movie through the entire grueling length for the first time – most of it. Although I still cannot understand its massive appeal, I admit it was handsomely made and well performed. Plummer brings a credible edge and gravitas to a role that could have been one note. There is something warm and glowing behind Plummer’s eyes, no matter how evil, or stern the character he is playing.