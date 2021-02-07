John David Tabolt, 79, of Croghan

He is survived by four children and their spouses, Brenda and Robert Mallo of Lowville; Brian and Julie Tabolt of Florida; Dianne and Eric Lyndaker of Croghan; Vicki and Jeff Burns of Waddington; two step-children, Holly Lehman of California; and Selena Cadorette of Watertown; his siblings, Thomas Tabolt of Lowville; Jeanne Merry of Lowville; Ellen and Wayne Hoppel of Beaver Falls; Dorothy and Tom Houppert of Lowville; Terry and Robert Shultz of Beaver Falls; Mary Alice Becknell of Georgia; Elizabeth and Dennis Jasinski of HI; Tony and Brenda Tabolt of Lowville; Roger and Diane Tabolt of Lowville; Richard and Angie Tabolt of Carthage; Dan and Joanne Tabolt of Lyons Falls; James Tabolt of Croghan; a sister-in-law, Sharon Tabolt of Castorland; several grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; an uncle, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a grandson, Tyler McGrath; a step-son, Scott Lehman; two brothers, Vinny and Joseph Tabolt; a sister-in-law, Rosie Tabolt; and three brothers-in-law, Joseph Merry, David Juby, and James “Mike” Becknell.