John David Tabolt, 79, of Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - John David Tabolt, 79, passed away on Saturday morning, February 6, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial mass will be held in the spring at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by four children and their spouses, Brenda and Robert Mallo of Lowville; Brian and Julie Tabolt of Florida; Dianne and Eric Lyndaker of Croghan; Vicki and Jeff Burns of Waddington; two step-children, Holly Lehman of California; and Selena Cadorette of Watertown; his siblings, Thomas Tabolt of Lowville; Jeanne Merry of Lowville; Ellen and Wayne Hoppel of Beaver Falls; Dorothy and Tom Houppert of Lowville; Terry and Robert Shultz of Beaver Falls; Mary Alice Becknell of Georgia; Elizabeth and Dennis Jasinski of HI; Tony and Brenda Tabolt of Lowville; Roger and Diane Tabolt of Lowville; Richard and Angie Tabolt of Carthage; Dan and Joanne Tabolt of Lyons Falls; James Tabolt of Croghan; a sister-in-law, Sharon Tabolt of Castorland; several grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; an uncle, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a grandson, Tyler McGrath; a step-son, Scott Lehman; two brothers, Vinny and Joseph Tabolt; a sister-in-law, Rosie Tabolt; and three brothers-in-law, Joseph Merry, David Juby, and James “Mike” Becknell.
John was born on July 2, 1941 at home in the Town of New Bremen, a son of the late David James and Ruth Forney Tabolt. He graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1959, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1960 – 1966. He also served in the Army National Guard for several years. He married Marie Naccari at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville. The couple later divorced. John worked for Ribstone building silos, and for J.P. Lewis Paper Company in Beaver Falls, retiring in 1999 after 29 years of service. He later married Mary Jo Klock.
John was a lifelong trapper, and was known as “Trapper John”. He also enjoyed hunting and gardening. John played fast pitch softball with the Lewis County league until he was in his fifties. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
