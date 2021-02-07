A look at Samaritan Medical Center’s new orthopedic clinic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center gave 7 News the grand tour of it’s new orthopedic clinic.
The clinic is located inside Building 2 on Summit Drive just outside the city.
It has a nice spacious waiting area as well as renovated examination rooms with brand new beds and all other amenities.
Services provided at this location include physical therapy referrals, injections, casting for fractures and surgical management for a wide variety of ailments.
Dr. Scott Mollison says Samaritan allowed him to make this space his own. He says he is excited to help people get to where they want to be.
”I am excited to serve members of my community. Friends, family, colleagues, coworkers, local business people. I am really excited to serve them and to, you know, keep them doing the activities that they love,” said Mollison.
Mollison says he hopes this clinic will allow more people to get the services they need close to home.
You can head over to Samaritan’s website for more information on making an appointment.
