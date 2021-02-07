65 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death in tri-county region Sunday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -There are 12 more COVID-19 cases out of Lewis County and one more person has died. Those totals climb to 1,596 and 25 respectively.
126 cases are active and 1,445 have recovered from the virus.
Currently, 13 are being hospitalized.
126 people are in isolation and 388 are in quarantine.
27,550 tests have been performed so far with 25,954 of those tests coming back negative.
Jefferson County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, that total rises to 4,781.
Out of that number, 306 cases are active, 4,410 have recovered and 65 have passed due to the virus.
There are 29 people in the hospital battling the virus.
Currently, there are 277 in mandatory isolation with another 800 in mandatory quarantine. An additional 167 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 166 of those people travelled domestically, 1 travelled internationally.
53,844 tests have been administered in the county so far. 49,063 of those tests have come back negative.
There were 25 new cases in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total cases to 5,143.
There are currently 30 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.