Saturday Sports: Route 11 rivalry hits the hardwood in women’s college play

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - In women’s college basketball from Alumni Gymnasium, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights were in search of their 1st win of the season as they hosted their rivals from down Route 11: the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence.
In the 1st quarter, Rachel Marion feeds Molly Stewart down low for 2 of her team high 16 to put Clarkson up 2. Then it was Hannah Earl spotting up for 3 of her 15 on the day, Clarkson up 5.
Sierra Sanson answers at the other end. She led St. Lawrence with 12 points.
Hannah Chaffer lays in 2 off the offensive board, tying the game at 8.
Elaina Porter connects on the baseline jumper to put Clarkson up 9.
In the 2nd quarter, Carly Assimon buries the 3 pointer. She finished with 13 points on the day.
In the 3rd quarter, Earl stops and pops in the lane for the bucket. Score: 50-27 Clarkson.
Mariah Benivides hits the long range 3. She added 11 points for Clarkson. The Lady Golden Knights win 75-51.
On the ice in Hamilton, the Clarkson Golden Knights closed out their 2 game weekend series with the Red Raiders who beat the Golden Knights 2-0 on Thursday night.
It was scoreless in the 2nd when Anthony Romano rifles one home on a power play goal to put the Golden Knights on top 2-0 after 2 periods.
In the 3rd period, Colgate ties it up when Arnaud Vachon goes top shelf, knotting the game at 1.
This game goes to a shootout where Clarkson wins the shootout 1-0 thanks to Zach Tsekos’ tally.
In Hamden Connecticut, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence were looking to bounce back form a 4-1 loss to Quinnipiac Friday night as they met the Bobcats Saturday afternoon.
It was scoreless until the 2nd period when Christophe Fillion stuffs home the loose puck in front, giving Quinnipiac a 1-0 lead after 2 periods.
In the 3rd period off the faceoff, Ethan de Jong unloads a rocket that lights the lamp. Score: 2-0 Bobcats.
The Saints answer moments later when Luc Salem sneaks one by Keith Petruzelli, cutting the Quinnipiac lead to 2-1. That would be your final.
