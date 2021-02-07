Super Bowl business has pizzerias busy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s music to the ears of north country pizzeria owners: phones ringing with customers on the other end of the line eager to get pie ahead of Super Bowl LV.
“It’s a great American sport so, you know, everybody watches football,” said R.J. Lyons, General Manager if PieZano’s in Watertown.
And it’s true, people tend to buy pizzas for other football games, but workers at PieZano’s in Watertown say they see much more business for Super Bowl Sunday.
“I would say it’s at least twice as busy. Once the phone starts ringing and people come in, it’s crazy,” said Lyons.
Lyons says the restaurant opened at noon, but he got into work hours before that to make sure they had enough pizza dough, boxes, and supplies.
And with pizza comes wings. Lyons says the restaurant fried up more than 1,000 chicken wings for the big game.
At Bernardo’s Pizzeria in Watertown, owner Bernard Tufo says he thinks the pandemic has actually caused his takeout and delivery business to be busier.
“I think this year is going to be exceptional, you know, with the restaurants down,” said Tufo.
Bernardo’s also opened at noon. And it didn’t take long for people to start ordering in advance.
“Yeah the pre-orders are starting to come in heavy. That phone will probably be ringing really heavy until about 2:30, 3:00,” said Tufo.
So on this Super Bowl Sunday, pizzas fill the ovens, fryers crisp the wings, and orders are taken to go, or brought right to you.
