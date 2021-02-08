Cold to start, some snow later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be a fairly quiet day in the north country.
The day started in the single digits above and below zero. Temperatures will top out in the low 20s.
Oswego County is under a lake effect snow warning until 1 p.m., so driving to Syracuse could be tricky.
In the north country, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon as some of that lake effect weakens and drifts north.
Snow showers develop overnight. Lows will be in the mid-teens
We’ll have snow Tuesday morning. Some of it could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and mostly cloudy on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 20 both days.
It will be mostly cloudy and in the low to mid-teens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s a chance of snow Friday and Saturday.
