Dorothy J. Andrus, 89, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy J. Andrus, 89, of 30944 Burnup Road, Black River, passed away February 8, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on February 11, 1931 in Rhinebeck, NY, daughter of Floyd A. and Katherine (Broderick) Millious, she attended Watertown High School.
She married Roger Andrus Sr., on March 28, 1948 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown. The couple moved to Black River and has resided on the Burnup Road since 1958. Dorothy was a homemaker and stayed at home to raise their children. Once her children were older she went to work on Fort Drum as a civilian worker from 1981 until 1992.
Mr. Andrus worked 28 years for Northern Asphalt and retired from Fort Drum as a heavy equipment estimator. He passed away December 28, 2006.
Dorothy was former president of the Black River American Legion Auxiliary; she was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
Among her survivors are her four children and their spouses, Roger (Sandra) Andrus Jr., Rodman, NY, Katherine (James) Watson, Pt. Peninsula, Karyn Andrus, Denver, CO, Charles (Karen Stran) Andrus, Denver, CO, a daughter in law, Diane Mullen and her husband Patrick, Calcium; six grandchildren, Janice(Kyle) Towns, Richard (Kristan) Andrus, James (Melissa) Watson, Joseph Watson and his companion Tonya Schmitte, Stephanie (Sani) Yamout, Ashley (Zach) VanGaasbeek; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and beloved husband she is predeceased by a son, James Andrus in 1993, a sister, Alice Austin and three brothers, Donald, Ronald, and Floyd Millious.
Calling hours will be held 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 10th at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple St., Black River.
The funeral service and burial in Black River Cemetery will be private for family.
Donations may be made to Black River Ambulance Squad PO Box 314 Black River, NY 13612
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.