Edwards man allegedly shares child porn

Edwards man allegedly shares child porn
(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | February 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 10:30 AM

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of sharing child pornography.

State police say they investigated 34-year-old Zachary Corbine of Edwards based on a cybertip and found he allegedly possessed and shared sexually explicit images of a child.

He was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child and promotion of a sexual performance of a child, both felonies.

Corbine was released to appear in Edwards town court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.