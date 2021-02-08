Edwards man allegedly shares child porn

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of sharing child pornography.
State police say they investigated 34-year-old Zachary Corbine of Edwards based on a cybertip and found he allegedly possessed and shared sexually explicit images of a child.
He was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child and promotion of a sexual performance of a child, both felonies.
Corbine was released to appear in Edwards town court at a later date.
