Fort Drum family excited to watch relative prove he’s “Tough as Nails”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum family will be glued to Channel 7 Wednesday night when one of their loved ones is set to be featured on the CBS series, “Tough as Nails.”
He’s Patrick Hargan, a package delivery driver from Pennsylvania. “Tough as Nails” is a reality show where everyday people with tough jobs compete in physical labor competitions for prize money.
While Hargan may call the Keystone state home, he has family in the north country, excited to see how he’ll fare.
“Patrick’s always been tough,” said Hargan’s sister Katrina Weaver.
Hargan’s family started watching the show last season, and Patrick didn’t tell them he would be on the show until the end of January, leaving his mom speechless when she heard the news.
“I nearly passed out, I was so happy. I went everywhere, I was telling everyone I know, “You know, you gotta’ watch the show,’ ” mom Marian Hargan said.
Katrina says Patrick was an amateur stock car driver for much of his adult life, and has been in several accidents. Another accident at work about four years ago almost cost him his life.
“He’s had seven surgeries, he’s got nine pins in his body still. You know so, he had a pulmonary embolism that nearly killed him,” Katrina said.
Despite that, Patrick can walk normally and is still delivering packages. According to his mother, he wears shorts year-round regardless of the weather.
And if you aren’t convinced Patrick is all that tough, consider this- his nickname is “freight train.” He got it while playing softball. Friends and family said he looked like a locomotive barreling around the bases.
So how well will Patrick perform on show? His family says Patrick hasn’t told them anything about the outcome. This season of “Tough as Nails” starts Wednesday, February 10th at 8 p.m. on WWNY-TV.
