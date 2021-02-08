Giving Tuesday becomes 315 Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The pandemic forced organizers of #giveNNY to forego their usual Giving Tuesday activities the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Instead, Jenn Cross-Hodge says, they’re having something new called 315 Day.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
315 Day is March 15 (3/15), when there will be a radiothon on Tunes 92.5, with events leading up to that day.
It’s a chance for people to donate collectively to 60 participating nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
You can donate at nnycf.org/givenny and learn more at Facebook.com/givelocalnny.
