Helen R. Hickok, 99, formerly of Lowville and Hermon

Helen was born on October 5, 1921 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Burnet Roy. She attended Lowville Academy, and worked for Lenroy’s Restaurant prior to her marriage. On August 12, 1940, she married John Gavin in Beaver Falls. Together with her husband and his mother, they owned and operated The Snack Bar until John’s death in 1953. Helen moved to Gouverneur and worked as a waitress in area restaurants. On August 3, 1956 she married R. Keith Hickok at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Dekalb Junction, with Father Robillard officiating. Helen moved to Hermon, working for the IGA in Hermon, St. Lawrence University, and ended her career working for Potsdam State/Star Lake Camp, retiring in 1984.