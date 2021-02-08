Jazz at Lincoln Center

• Live From Dizzy’s: Ralph Peterson’s Triangular Album Release Raise Up Off Me Featuring Special Guest Camille Thurman Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30pm EST* Powerhouse drummer Ralph Peterson was the last drummer selected for Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, and he has since worked with dozens of top jazz musicians throughout his consistently excellent career. This performance celebrates his new album--Raise Up Off Me-- and features special guest Camille Thurman along with Zaccai Curtis on piano and Luques Curtis on bass. The title of the album is inspired by the book of the same title written by the great pianist Hampton Hawes. The title speaks to the current time for the communities that are facing injustice and inequality. *To accommodate viewers around the world, Live From Dizzy’s sets will be re-broadcast at the following times on the same evening or following day depending on region: