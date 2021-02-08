WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Jazz at Lincoln Center salutes Black History Month with virtual Live from Dizzy’s Club performances and online educational programming designed to honor and celebrate the African American men and women who have made immeasurable cultural, artistic, and civic contributions to the world.
“This month it is our intention to spotlight black excellence, creativity, and genius to rectify that which was left out or reduced in significance in our general national story and mythology because of skin color,” said Wynton Marsalis, managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. “And it’s not difficult because everywhere we turn in the history of jazz there are Black folks exhibiting genius. The sheer depth and number of which has never been seen in such a short time span and (from a single cultural group) in the history of western art. The roll call on every instrument is still astonishing.”
Throughout the month of February, virtual live performances at Dizzy’s Club; A Closer Listen, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s livestream educational discussions; and Swing University courses will highlight the social and historic liberties that were made possible by the pioneering efforts of Black jazz musicians throughout history.
In Dizzy’s Club, harp and bass duo Brandee Younger and Dezron Douglas kick off Black History Month with an uplifting live set of soulful comfort music from their new album, Force Majeure (February 4). Soulful vocalist Brianna Thomas will perform music from her upcoming album Everybody Knows in addition to fan favorite love songs to set the mood for Valentine’s Day (February 11). Paquito D’Rivera and Alex Brown will honor the musical contributions made by close friends, Dizzy Gillespie, Chano Dominguez, Bebo Valdes, and Mario Bauza (February 18). To close out the month, Ralph Peterson will celebrate his Triangular album release Raise Up Off Me along with special guest Camille Thurman.
More information and tickets to the February Live from Dizzy’s performances are available at jazz.org/blackexcellence.
Live From Dizzy’s February Lineup:
• Live From Dizzy’s: Dezron Douglas and Brandee Younger Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 7:30p.m. EST* This week, genre-defying harpist Brandee Younger and the in-demand bassist Dezron Douglas join together for an incredible evening of inspired jazz works off their album Force Majeure. Force Majeure is an uplifting suite of real, soulful comfort music – an album that cathartically encapsulates an all-too-familiar human experience of 2020.
• Live From Dizzy’s: The Brianna Thomas Band Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:30p.m. EST* Soulful vocalist Brianna Thomas makes her return to Dizzy’s Club. According to All About Jazz, “Brianna Thomas is the complete package. Through this music she exhibits emotional depth, to-die-for scat skills, incredible pitch control and shading, strong songwriting skills, intuitively elastic phrasing, soulful bearing, and great range.” Her performance will include music from her upcoming album Everybody Knows and love songs for Valentine’s Day.
• Live From Dizzy’s: Paquito D’Rivera and Alex Brown Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7:30pm EST* Like his mentor Dizzy Gillespie, virtuoso clarinetist and saxophonist D’Rivera possesses a deep commitment to the cultural exchange between jazz and Latin music. He’s also an 11-time GRAMMY® Award winner, NEA Jazz Master, and Carnegie Hall Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, who ranks among the likes of Benny Goodman and Sidney Bechet. This performance will celebrate the music Dizzy Gillespie, Chano Dominguez, Bebo Valdes, and Mario Bauza, all of whom were friends and colleagues of Paquito, and have left their contributions to American culture, jazz and much more.
• Live From Dizzy’s: Ralph Peterson’s Triangular Album Release Raise Up Off Me Featuring Special Guest Camille Thurman Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30pm EST* Powerhouse drummer Ralph Peterson was the last drummer selected for Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, and he has since worked with dozens of top jazz musicians throughout his consistently excellent career. This performance celebrates his new album--Raise Up Off Me-- and features special guest Camille Thurman along with Zaccai Curtis on piano and Luques Curtis on bass. The title of the album is inspired by the book of the same title written by the great pianist Hampton Hawes. The title speaks to the current time for the communities that are facing injustice and inequality. *To accommodate viewers around the world, Live From Dizzy’s sets will be re-broadcast at the following times on the same evening or following day depending on region:
In the West Coast; Midwest U.S.; Canada:
Same evening at 10:30p.m. EST/ 7:30p.m. PST
In Japan; Asia: Following day at 7:30a.m. EST / 8:30p.m. JST
In Africa; Europe: Following day at 1:30p.m. EST / 7:30p.m. CEST
Education Events:
A Closer Listen Hosted by Seton Hawkins and Yunie Mojica Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:00PM EST Jazz at Lincoln Center Education Faculty Yunie Mojica and Seton Hawkins discuss iconic Black artists throughout the month of February. For the full schedule and how to watch, visit jazz.org.
· More than the Entertainer: Scott Joplin Tuesday, February 2, 2021
· Strides, Broadway and Concertos: James P. Johnson Thursday, February 4, 2021
· The Amazing Bud Powell Vol. 1 & 2 Tuesday, February 9, 2021
· Thelonious Monk: Tenor Voices of Monk Thursday, February 11, 2021
· Nina Simone: To be Young, Gifted and Black Tuesday, February 16, 2021
· Digging for Weldon Irvine: Inside the Weldon Irvine Documentary & his Musical Influence Thursday, February 18, 2021
· Greatest Album You’ve Never Heard: The Max Roach 4 Plays Charlie Parker with Special Guest Jerome Jennings & Evette Dorham Tuesday, February 23, 2021
· The Rise of Hugh Masekela Thursday, February 23, 2021
Swing University: Winter Virtual Term, January 30 - April 10: Swing University offers engaging virtual classes for jazz fans, enthusiasts, and students of all backgrounds and levels. Each week throughout February, Swing University will showcase and examine the journey of an iconic African American figure who forever altered the world. The winter semester of Swing U is led by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members Kenny Rampton, Marcus Printup, Sherman Irby and Jazz at Lincoln Center historian, Seton Hawkins.
· Mumbles: The Life and Music of Clark Terry, with Kenny Rampton and Seton Hawkins February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2021 at 7:00pm EST
· Milestones: The Music of Miles Davis February 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2021 at 7:00pm EST
· Out To Lunch: The Genius of Eric Dolphy February 5, 12, and 19, 2021 at 7:00pm EST
· Billie’s Blues: The Life and Genius of Billie Holiday February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021 at 7:00pm EST
WeBop Family Jazzy Party: A Virtual New Orleans Jazz Jam: On-Demand February 9 - March 8, 2021 The WeBop Family Jazz Party returns for Mardi Gras. The whole family is invited on a virtual trip to the birthplace of jazz and will be able to experience the joyful sounds of the Crescent City from the comfort of your home. As the younger generation of jazz fans have unique schedules, this party will be available on demand. This interactive 40-minute concert is recommended for families with children 8-months to 8-years-old, but all ages are welcome. For tickets, visit //jazz.org/wfjp beginning on February 9.
Since March, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s performance, education, and advocacy resources have been shared for free with the organization’s growing global community of over two million people to share in turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies.
Although The House of Swing may be dark temporarily, we at Jazz at Lincoln Center are providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. A schedule of livestream performances, family and education programs and more can be found on jazz.org.
Your gift makes a difference. Please support Jazz at Lincoln Center in this challenging time as we continue to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through our online learning and social media platforms. To make a contribution, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.