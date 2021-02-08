Leonard Roy Marsh, of Watertown

Len practiced law for 60 years in the areas of criminal and family practice, including a stint as Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney. He was associated with the Conboy, McKay and Bachman Law Firm for years until collaboratively forming the firm of Giles, Maloney, Marsh, and Goodwin. A strong proponent of education and community service, he was a law lecturer for police agency training schools and the Jefferson County Magistrates Association as well as an instructor with the State University of New York for Home Study. Civic participation included directorships of the March of Dimes, United Fund and Family Counseling Service, among numerous others.