Margaret “Peg” Elaine Scanlon Minotti, 96, of Potsdam

Joining the faculty at the Crane School of Music in 1966, Peg’s tenure at SUNY spanned over 35 years. She devoted her entire life to bringing music to students and audiences of all ages. One of her proudest achievements at Potsdam was the development of an innovative music appreciation course, affectionately dubbed “Clap for Credit”, that reached thousands of non-music students. Among her many professional honors was as a recipient of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award in 1991. A lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, Peg’s devoted service to the diocese included contributions as Choir Director and organist from 1960-1973 and many years teaching music.