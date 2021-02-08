Mary Lou Peebles, 76, of Carthage

Mary Lou was born on October 6, 1944 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Richard E. and the Helen (Gyurko) Kline. She was a 1962 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Edward M. Peebles on November 17, 1962 at St. Peter’s Church in Lowville. Edward died on March 19, 1991. Mary Lou started her long career with the Greenbriar Nursing Home in Carthage and continued there through several changes as Hallmark Nursing Center and Country Manor. She retired as the business office manager in October of 2009. She then worked in food service at the Carthage Elementary School until 2019.