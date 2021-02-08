Mary M. Nelson, 84, of Henderson

Mary Madonna Thompson was born December 25th, 1936, to Harold and Agnes (Nancy) Thompson in Watertown, NY. She joined the Air Force after graduating high school and served for 3 years. She married Franklin D. Nelson in 1957 and together they had three children: Harold, Nancy, and Dianne. They lived in various states and abroad throughout their careers. Mary settled in Henderson in 1975. In addition to being a homemaker, Mary worked for Stony Island in Henderson for many years.