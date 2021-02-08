Patricia K. Snider, 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia K. Snider, 58, of Alexandra Meadows passed away on Friday January 29th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Patricia was born on November 17th, 1962 to Edeltraud Buss in Fort Riley, Kansas.
Patricia was raised in Germany and was well known and proud to share her stories and love of Germany with her many friends and coworkers. Patricia spent the past 30 years devoted to her career in nursing starting as a CNA at Mercy Hospital. Patricia then moved to Samaritan Keep Home and then to Samaritan Medical Center. Patricia obtained her Registered Nursing degree in 2006.
Patricia enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her children and close friends Everett and Paula Deline. Patricia was especially fond of her trips home to Germany and to the ocean.
Patricia is survived by her children: Desiree Crump of Essex Junction, VT and Stephen Snider, Jr. of Watertown. Patricia is also survived by her sister Andrea Summers (Ralf Klausner) of Germany, and best friends Everett and Paula Deline.
She is predeceased by her mother, Edeltraud Buss and former husband, Stephen Snider.
Desiree and Stephen would like to thank Patricia’s many coworkers and friends who have reached out and offered their support.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions services will be determined at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
