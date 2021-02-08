Patricia May (Boshane) Olmstead, 65, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Patricia May (Boshane) Olmstead, with heavy hearts report the passing of a beloved mother, sister, wife and grandparent late Friday evening (February 5, 2021) at her home surrounded by her caring family after a battle with cancer. Patricia was 65 years old.
The family has entrusted her arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
There will be a Celebration of Patricia Life at a later date at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours at this time.
Patricia was born in Gouverneur, NY on November 28, 1955 to the late Glenn and Olive (Mashaw) Boshane. She attended St. Lawrence Central School and graduated in 1973. She late meet her love of her life Danny L. Olmstead at a mutual friends hunting cabin one winter evening, and the rest as they say was history. They were married on July 14, 1975 in Omaha Nebraska where Danny was stationed while serving his country proudly in the United States Air Force. They soon started a family and moved back to the North Country. Patricia worked as a comparative shopper for the Hills Department Store from when they opened in 1990 at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall until its closing in 1999. Patricia also was known to lend a helping hand when she found out of someone that may have falling on hard times. A truly caring person that would put others before oneself.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with family in Lake George and going to car shows and arts and craft.
She will be remembered for her love of animals, including her cherished “Phantom” and “Rusty” labs.
A true eye for beauty, that was apparent in her many photos of the vast wildlife in her own back yard.
Many will remember her for sharing photos of her grandbabies as they grew up as well as her beloved dogs as she was quick to share with friends and families the next batch of photos.
She is survived by her devoted husband Danny L. Olmstead of Chase Mills, a son Danny L. Olmstead Jr. of Ogdensburg, her two grandchildren, Dana May and Dawson Lee Olmstead both of Ogdensburg, NY along with her siblings Pam and Cheyanne Allen of Alexandria Bay, NY and Alice and Frank Allen of Gouverneur, NY. Patricia is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Arthur and Jerry Boshane and sisters; Marilyn MacIntosh, Sharla Miller, Glennis Dashner and Trudy Tripp.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to the Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145 Massena, NY, 13662, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or American Cancer Society; 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, stories, pictures and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
