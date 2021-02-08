Patricia May (Boshane) Olmstead, 65, of Chase Mills

Patricia was born in Gouverneur, NY on November 28, 1955 to the late Glenn and Olive (Mashaw) Boshane. She attended St. Lawrence Central School and graduated in 1973. She late meet her love of her life Danny L. Olmstead at a mutual friends hunting cabin one winter evening, and the rest as they say was history. They were married on July 14, 1975 in Omaha Nebraska where Danny was stationed while serving his country proudly in the United States Air Force. They soon started a family and moved back to the North Country. Patricia worked as a comparative shopper for the Hills Department Store from when they opened in 1990 at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall until its closing in 1999. Patricia also was known to lend a helping hand when she found out of someone that may have falling on hard times. A truly caring person that would put others before oneself.