Pulaski man accused of burglary & theft

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Pulaski man is accused of breaking into a Watertown apartment and stealing cash from a purse.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Jack Iams allegedly broke into Room 109 at Cold Creek Apartments on State Route 12 by opening the front door window and unlocking the door.
While inside, deputies say, Iams took $900 from a purse belonging to Nicole Padule.
He was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Iams was arraigned in Ellisburg town court and sent to county jail. Bail was set at $10,000.
