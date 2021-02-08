Richard Dudley Been, 88, of Star Lake

Richard Been was an Eagle Scout. Summers while attending college he worked on the Staff at Camp Baiting Hollow on Long Island and at Camp Vigor of the Woods when it was located in Parishville, NY. In Star Lake he has been the Secretary/Treasurer of the Star Lake Fire District since 1985. After retiring to Star Lake Mr. Been developed an avid interest in British Cathedral Music and has traveled to England every year for over 20 years to attend the Southern Cathedrals Festival and the Edington Festival of Music Within the Liturgy. Besides his duties as Secretary/Treasurer of the Star Lake Fire District, Mr. Been was the President of the Board of Director of Star Lake Housing for 18 years and has acted as Treasurer and Verger of Ascension Episcopal Chapel in Star Lake for many years.