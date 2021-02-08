Shirley Ann Wood, 68, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Wood, 68, of Grassmere Terrace, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Syracuse following a brief illness.
Shirley was born on June 21, 1952 in Massena, the daughter of the late Alonzo C. and Arlene V. (Steenberg) Wood. She attended Massena schools, graduating in 1971 and later attended Canton ATC.
Throughout her life, Shirley worked at various businesses including, P&C Foods, New York State Employment Office and later as a cashier and service clerk at Hannaford for 12 years until her retirement. She was an active member of the New Testament Church, Massena Senior Citizens, and the VFW Retirees. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, knitting and doing ceramics.
Shirley is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Bill MacGregor of Syracuse; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth R. and Liz Wood of South Carolina; Richard A. and Joyce Wood of Canton; and Jerry Paul and Brenda Wood of Massena; an aunt, uncle, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her many loving church friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Caudill.
Friends may call Wednesday 1-3:00 PM at the New Testament Church, Massena, where her funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Justin Cardinal, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory along with the memory of her father and sister to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
