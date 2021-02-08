SPCA: Shiloh, the beagle mix

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shiloh is about 25 pounds and loves to run and play with soft toys.
He’s the featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA introduced to us by executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez.
The Beagle mix is about two-and-a-half years old.
He’s been in and out of homes because of a biting issue when he’s stressed.
He would be best in a home with children or other pets.
To adopt Shiloh – or any other pet at the SPCA -- make an appointment at jeffersoncountyspca.org or call 315-782-3260.
