Sunday Sports: Clarkson Ladies sweep Colgate on the ice

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A battle of 2 top 10 teams nationally took place at Cheel Arena Sunday afternoon as the 9th ranked Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted the 5th ranked Colgate Lady Red Raiders in the final game of their 2 game weekend series.
There was just one goal in the first period as Caitrin lonergan, a Colgate killer all season, gets the breakaway and goes 5 hole for the tally, putting Clarkson on top 1-0 after 1 period.
Early in the 2nd, Clarkson expands on it’s lead when Brooke McQuigge takes the feed from Elizabeth Giguere and lights the lamp on a power play goal. Score: 2-0 Clarkson.
But Colgate answers midway through the 2nd when Danielle Serdachny stuffs home the loose puck on a power play goal, cutting the Clarkson lead to 2-1.
Less than 4 minutes later, Clarkson counters as Giguere’s shot trickles past Kaylee Osborne, increasing the Clarkson lead to 3-1.
Colgate comes right back as Sammy Smigliani jumps on the rebound and tickles twine on a power play goal. Score: 3-2 Clarkson.
Late in the 3rd period, Clarkson adds to it’s lead when Gabrielle David goes high off the faceoff for the tally, upping the Clarkson lead to 4-2.
It was Colgate with an extra attacker, but Giguere scores her 2nd goal of the game to seal the deal. Final score: 5-2 Clarkson.
Clarkson’s record improves to 8-6-1 on the season. They will play next against St. Lawrence on Wednesday at 7 PM.
The Clarkson men closed out a 2 game weekend series with the Colgate Red Raiders Saturday, skating to a 1 all overtime tie in Hamilton.
The Golden Knights sit at 9-7-4 overall and hold down 2nd place in the ECAC standings, 4 points behind Quinnipiac.
Up next, the Golden Knights open a 2 game weekend home and home series with the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence beginning Friday night with a 5 PM game at Appleton Arena.
Speaking of the aforementioned Saints, Coach Brent Brekke’s team traveled to Hamden, Connecticut for a weekend series with Quinnipiac and dropped both games, falling 4-1 on Friday night and losing a tight one to the first place Bobcats Saturday night 2-1.
The Skating Saints are tied for 3th in the ECAC standings with Colgate. Both teams have 15 points.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.