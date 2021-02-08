Tri-county region reports 4 deaths, 84 cases of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region is once again reporting a low number of new COVID-19 cases.
Combined, St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Jefferson counties are reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19.
For the past three days, the combined total has been less than 100, an indication that new cases in the north country are declining.
Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray says this is a promising sign.
“People are more cautious, because they watch these numbers escalate. I think it scared a lot of people. People were at a heightened level of awareness to this whole situation,” Gray said.
Between Jefferson and Lewis counties, 5,934 people have recovered from COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Monday that another 2 people have died from the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 73 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Officials also said 34 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 5,177.
Officials said 475 cases are active and 31 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 4,629 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Another two people in Jefferson County has died from COVID-19. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 67.
There were 36 new cases to report in the county Tuesday.
Twenty-six people are hospitalized; 734 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,140 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,817 positive cases.
The county says 4,466 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 14 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 1,610 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 6 people are hospitalized and 117 are in isolation.
Another 359 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 25 people have died from COVID, while 1,468 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
