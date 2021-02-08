Weapon allegedly found in prison inmate’s nose.

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A correctional officer at the state prison in Cape Vincent allegedly found a makeshift weapon in an inmate’s nostril.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents correctional officers, said the officer noticed an item stuffed inside the inmate’s nostril while searching for contraband on January 29.
The item turned out to be a piece of ceramic sharpened on one end and melted into a plastic cap.
The inmate, serving an 18-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder, voluntarily removed the weapon and turned it over to the officer.
The inmate was placed in special housing awaiting disciplinary charges.
The same day, another officer discovered Suboxone inside a package mailed from Queensbury, N.Y. to an inmate.
Ten Suboxone strips were hidden in pages of a book.
The strips were seized as evidence.
