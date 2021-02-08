Zoo fundraiser invites you to name a cockroach after your ex

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With Valentine’s Day coming up, Zoo New York is helping people get over their exes.
The zoo is letting people name a cockroach after their ex for $5.
Those roaches will be fed to zoo animals on Valentine’s Day and people can watch a livestream of the feeding on the zoo’s Facebook page.
“We’re going to keep the purchaser of the cockroach anonymous so that way, like I said, we don’t want to cause any issues. This is supposed to be lighthearted, get some closure, and enjoy a funny video of us feeding a cockroach to one of our zoo animals,” said Joshua Baughn, director of marketing and development.
Baughn says they’ve already sold more than 140 roaches. You can buy your own roach on the zoo’s website.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.