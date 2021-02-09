Academic All-Star: Emma Dening

By 7 News Staff | February 9, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 1:34 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emma Dening is a senior at Lowville Academy and Central School.

She’s this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She plays soccer, basketball, and softball. She’s also co-president of Cleats for Athletes and president of the National Honor Society.

She also has her own tutoring business and is first in her class.

Emma wants to be a pediatrician, so she plans to study math on a premed track when she goes to college.

Watch the video above for her full interview with Diane Rutherford.

