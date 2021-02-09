Academic All-Star: Emma Dening

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emma Dening is a senior at Lowville Academy and Central School.
She’s this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.
She plays soccer, basketball, and softball. She’s also co-president of Cleats for Athletes and president of the National Honor Society.
She also has her own tutoring business and is first in her class.
Emma wants to be a pediatrician, so she plans to study math on a premed track when she goes to college.
Watch the video above for her full interview with Diane Rutherford.
