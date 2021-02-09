Accident shuts down part of Route 3

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An accident on Route 3 in Felts Mills Tuesday morning shut down one lane of the road for about an hour.
7 News reporter Brendan Straub, on scene, said it appeared a white truck spun out on a patch of ice and ended up on private property, wedged between a snowbank and a vehicle. (You can see the truck in the distance, on the left side of the picture with this story.)
No one was hurt, but one lane of the road had to be closed while the truck was freed.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Rutland volunteer firefighters from the Felts Mills station responded to the accident.
