Avis J. Souva, 82, of Hammond and formerly of Redwood

Avis was born on March 7, 1938 in Antwerp, a daughter of the late Marvin & Vida (Filiatraut) Aldrich. She attended Heuvelton Central School, and later married Oliver (Manny) Gordinier, which ended in divorce. She then married the love of her life; Gordon E. Souva on April 19, 1980 at the Hammond Presbyterian Church. During her career she worked for Captain Thompson’s Resort as head housekeeper and later as a ticket clerk for the A-Bay Drive-In. She enjoyed crafts with her sisters, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, traveling and spending time with her family.