Avis J. Souva, 82, of Hammond and formerly of Redwood

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Avis J. Souva, age 82 of Hammond and formerly of Redwood will be held privately at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor David Shepperd officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Souva passed away on February 3, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Surviving are her children Allen (Bridget) Gordinier of Hammond, Carol Billings of Hammond, Ruth (Robert) Farley of Redwood; step daughters Patti (Howard) Seixas of St. Petersburgh, FL and Lynda Ruggerio of Lake Placid, FL; grandchildren Jaime (Gabriel) Whall of New Richmond, WI Jennifer (Brian) Velchek of Naperville, IL, Joel (Dee) Gordinier of Binghamton, Lorelei (Will) Matteson of Carthage, Dana (Rob) Hanni of Theresa, William Billings of Hammond, Sarah Gordinier of Morristown, Sherri (Dale) Barclift of Dunedin, FL, Cherilyn (Eric) Bush of Massena; great-grandchildren Alexandra, Madeline, Michael, Josephine, Jarek, Noa, Phoenix, Hunter, Jackson, Hayley, Michail, Liam, Dale Jr., Ethan, Hayley & Ally; brothers Cyril (Theresa) Aldrich of Brier Hill, Vincent (Karen) Aldrich of Syracuse, Michael (Cindy) Aldrich of Winton, CA; sisters Joyce (Carl) Woods of Chittenango, Marva Ross of Central Square, Leona (Chris) Helwig of Sandy Creek, Velda (Loyal) Richards of Madrid and Elda Smith of Cazenovia.
She was predeceased by her husband Gordon in 2007; two brothers, Keith and Erwin Aldrich and a sister Gladys Johnson & her husband Maurice.
Avis was born on March 7, 1938 in Antwerp, a daughter of the late Marvin & Vida (Filiatraut) Aldrich. She attended Heuvelton Central School, and later married Oliver (Manny) Gordinier, which ended in divorce. She then married the love of her life; Gordon E. Souva on April 19, 1980 at the Hammond Presbyterian Church. During her career she worked for Captain Thompson’s Resort as head housekeeper and later as a ticket clerk for the A-Bay Drive-In. She enjoyed crafts with her sisters, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, traveling and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
