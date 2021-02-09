Charles M. Sandwith, 98, formerly of Ogdensburg

UTICA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial service for Charles M. Sandwith, age 98 of Utica and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at a time to be determined at the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mr. Sandwith passed away on Wednesday (February 3, 2021) at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica.
Surviving are two daughters Vicki (Edward) Washburn of Plattsburgh and Mary Beth (John) Demers of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Christopher (Megan) Washburn, Jennifer Washburn & her fiancee’ Benjamin Scofield, Jonathan (Shanna) Demers and Todd (Megan) Demers; great-grandchildren Andrew, Dylan, Natalie & Easton Demers; a brother Jack Sandwith of Slater, MO and a sister Mary Ann Root of South Bend, IN.
Charlie was predeceased by his wife Natalie in 2009 and two brothers Alfred & Carl Sandwith.
He was born on November 4, 1922 in Pittsburg KS, a son of the late Alfred & Mary Sandwith. He graduated from Parsons Kansas High School and continued his education at Parsons Community College where he received an associate’s degree in civil engineering. He entered the United States Marine Corp in 1943 and was married to Natalie L. Willis his high school sweetheart on February 25, 1944. He later received his honorable discharge on February 22, 1947.
He first went to work for Peter Kiewit Company on several projects involving dam construction, that later brought him to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In 1958 he went to work as a road construction engineer for McConville Inc., until 1972, when he then became the Village of Potsdam Administrator. In 1977 he returned to road construction, and went to work for Barrett Construction in Utica until his retirement.
Charlie was also a faithful servant to the First Presbyterian Church throughout his life, and loved spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 423 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
